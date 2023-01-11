Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

When will taxpayers wake up and put an end to all corporate welfare and throw out the politicians who approve it?

Standard Biocarbon has already received more than $1.5 million in taxpayer-funded grants and won’t start operation until April or May? What happened to “free” enterprise? Either it is going to be profitable, in which case they should get bank loans and investor funding, or it isn’t, and should not get any funding.

Why are our tax dollars being handed to wealthy corporations? Maybe we should demand a large ownership stake in all the future profits and seats on their board of directors in exchange for our investment?

Generally speaking, I find it hypocritical when the business community decries social welfare but has its own hands in our pockets!

John Albertini

Charleston