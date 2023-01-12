What: Beyond Supply Chains – America’s Changing Economic and Trade Policy: A Camden Conference Event

Who: William Hall

Where: Falmouth Memorial Library

When: Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Description: Remember global supply chains? The pandemic hit, and then suddenly the backstage became the frontstage. The systems that undergirded global trade faltered in the medical emergencies and then during the following shifts in demand. The Biden Administration’s new approach to international trade – and the actions being taken or considered by other countries – could have profound effects on globalization. Will these developments be good or bad for our future prosperity? Bill Hall will speak to this topic and facilitate a Q&A.

BILL HALL was an intelligence officer for the US Air Force, serving on active duty from 1969 until 1999, much of that time overseas. He grew up in Virginia and received a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and a master’s degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. Bill lives year-round on Peaks Island with his wife, Nancy. He’s the immediate past president of the World Affairs Council of Maine and serves on the boards of several Maine nonprofit organizations.

The CAMDEN CONFERENCE was founded in 1987 as a nonprofit, non-partisan educational organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues. The Conference does this by means of a conference in February, community events at libraries during the autumn and winter, and student education programs in high schools, colleges, and universities around Maine. The 2023 Camden Conference theme is “Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence.”

The FALMOUTH MEMORIAL LIBRARY serves the community in Falmouth, ME as a center for intellectual inquiry and discovery by providing relevant resources, services, programs, and cultural and social experiences that celebrate ideas, promote creativity, connect people, and enrich lives.