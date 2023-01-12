Veteran television journalist Chris Rose died Wednesday at the age of 63 from cardiac arrest, News Center Maine reported.

Rose worked for the station for more than three decades, where he garnished a reputation for being reliable and dedicated.

“You always knew he would make deadline; the story would be factual, compelling, and complete; and he would never waste words,” wrote longtime anchor Pat Callaghan in 2018. “That was probably his producer in training action.”

Rose’s high-profile stories included the Boston Marathon bombing and the sinking of El Faro. He leaves behind two daughters, News Center Maine reports.