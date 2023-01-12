Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The University of Maine’s Sept. 9, 2023, scheduled football game with North Dakota State could be a real look in the football mirror for UMaine. North Dakota State did not finish the 2022 season with another national Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) title, but it is doubtful this is a sign of the beginning of the end for the consistently dominating Bison. South Dakota State went home with the glory of the FCS National Championship and have proved themselves a formidable FCS opponent for any FCS team.

The UMaine Black Bears had an outstanding season in 2018 reaching the national FCS semifinals. They lost to Eastern Washington, another usually tough FCS opponent.

Mistakes will be made, but being able to recover from those mistakes to Maine’s advantage and an opponent’s disadvantage can result in winning one game at time, until the gameday when University of Maine football and fans leave it all on the field for one final game and go home with the sweet satisfaction of an FCS National Championship.

Just ask former UMaine men’s hockey team players and fans.

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket