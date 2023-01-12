Snow will change to rain as a storm system moves into Maine on Thursday.

Snow will fall across pretty much the entire state starting Thursday morning, but meaningful accumulation will be confined to northern Maine and the western mountains, where up to 10 inches are possible for the highest elevations.

Coastal areas won’t see more than a light coating before snow changes to rain as the day progresses, and rain will continue to fall over central and southern Maine into Friday evening.

Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible through Friday afternoon, and minor stream and street flooding is possible.

The highest snow accumulation is on tap for the western mountains and far northern Maine, while the coast and inland areas will see primarily rain. Credit: CBS 13

That rain will be accompanied by gusty winds along the coast, and could blow up to 40 mph in York and Cumberland counties and up to 45 mph on the midcoast.

Power issues are not expected, but high waves and rough surf will be common along the coast.

Thursday morning’s cool temperatures will start to warm up by nightfall, and by Friday, many coastal areas could see temperatures in the 50s, while they are expected to range from the high 30s to 40s further inland. The highs will return to the 30s over the weekend.

Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Saturday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-30s. Sunday looks a touch cooler, and a storm system will be lingering not far offshore. It is not out of the question for a little snow to fall on Sunday, especially on the midcoast and Down East. Trends will have to be watched for the potential of light snow in southern Maine on Sunday.