PORTLAND — Skowhegan Savings welcomes Linda Morton-Hebert as the community branch manager in their Portland Business Center. Morton-Hebert comes to the bank with several years of mortgage lending experience, having recently worked with Society Mortgage. As the community branch manager, she will manage the day-to-day operations of the Portland Business branch and joins the community banking team to assist the bank’s customers with their home loan needs in the southern Maine market.

“We’re pleased to welcome Linda to our growing Portland team,” said Dan Tilton, SVP of sales and customer service. “She has a passion for finance and helping her clients meet their financial goals, whether with their daily banking needs or buying a home, we believe that she will be a strong asset to our current and future customers.”

“I’m excited to be a part of a local community bank, working one on one with customers in southern Maine to help them fulfill their home buying dreams in a manner that makes the process a positive experience,” said Morton-Hebert. “Should you be buying, refinancing, looking to use the equity in your home or for banking solutions for your business — it is my goal to give you the confidence that I am with you every step of the way.”

Morton-Hebert attended the University of Maine in Orono, where she studied science and biology, and is currently working on her degree in accounting at the University of Southern Maine.

She is originally from and resides in South Portland with her husband and stepchild. She enjoys staying active with her family hiking, playing flag football and riding ATVs.

