FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent’s Alumni Association is pleased to announce its second annual Ski, Shoe, Ski Winter Triathlon event on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“UMFK is full of outdoor opportunities and adventure, the Alumni Association’s Ski Shoe Ski Fundraiser is a chance for UMFK and the community to engage with each other and enjoy the beautifully groomed trails at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center and Lonesome Pine Trails while raising money to serve the students of UMFK,” said UMFK’s Foundation Officer Shannon Lugdon.

The race begins at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center for a loop of cross-country skiing and then switches to a snowshoe hike up the side of the Lonesome Pines Trails hill. The race ends with participants speeding down a designated section of Lonesome Pine Trails.

Prizes will be awarded in several competitors’ categories such as, youngest, oldest, fastest, the best costume, and judges choice and more!

“Ski Shoe Ski is a fun community and family event that promotes wellness for people of all fitness levels in the beautiful northern Maine winter. Through Ski Shoe Ski, the Alumni Association is able to build strong community connections and make a college education a reality for many UMFK students facing financial challenges,” said UMFK’s Alumni Association President Don Chouinard.

Registration is $20 for an individual and $45 for a team of three. Register at https://www.umfk.edu/alumni/ski-shoe-ski-fundraiser/.

For more information, please call Shannon Lugdon at 207-834-7800 or go to www.umfk.edu.