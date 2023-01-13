Two people found dead at a Bangor residence on Thursday morning died in a murder-suicide, according to autopsies conducted by the Maine medical examiner’s office.

John Neff, 57, and Ariah Jacques, 24, both of Bangor were found dead after officers responded to complaints that shots had been fired at a G Street residence in Birch Hill Estates at around 10:30 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department.

Negotiators tried to make contact with the people inside the house, but around 11:30 a.m., the police placed robots inside, followed shortly by members of the special response team, according to Bangor police spokesperson Jason McAmbley.

The special response team found the bodies of Neff and Jacques inside.

The autopsy report determined that Jacques had been shot, and that Neff died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jacques’ manner of death was ruled a homicide, while Neff’s was ruled a suicide, according to officials.

Police did not release any other details about the incident, and an ongoing investigation is underway.