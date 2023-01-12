A man and woman were found dead Thursday morning in a Bangor house.

Bangor police had blocked off G Street in Birch Hill Estates at approximately 11:30 a.m. after shots were fired during a domestic incident, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Bangor Police on scene where a man and a woman were found dead in a house on G Street in Birch Hill Estates om Thursday morning, according to police. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor police responded to the call with its robots, special response team and negotiators and found the man and woman dead when officers entered the home, Bangor police spokesperson Jason McAmbley said.

McAmbley said there is no threat to the public.