The lucky winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is likely somewhere in Maine.

The winning ticket, with the numbers 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61, with the megaplier number 14, matches a ticket that was sold in Maine, according to the Mega Millions website.

The winning ticket was sold in Lebanon, at Hometown Gas & Grill, according to the Maine State Lottery.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $724.6 million.