A Mega Millions entry card is displayed at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Credit: Gene J. Puskar / AP

The lucky winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is likely somewhere in Maine.

The winning ticket, with the numbers 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61, with the megaplier number 14, matches a ticket that was sold in Maine, according to the Mega Millions website.

The winning ticket was sold in Lebanon, at Hometown Gas & Grill, according to the Maine State Lottery.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $724.6 million.

Other matching tickets with lesser prizes were sold in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Friday night’s jackpot is the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.