AUGUSTA — Carmen McPhail, REALTOR begins her term as president of the Maine Association of REALTORS for 2023.

McPhail has held a Maine real estate license since 1997 and is affiliated with United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine, owned by the McPhail family, based in Lincoln with offices also in Bangor and Lubec. She served as the Maine Association of REALTORS president-elect and first vice president and currently serves on the board of directors for the Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. dba Maine Listings and also serves as a director for the National Association of REALTORS.

McPhail’s expertise in rural Maine with waterfront, large land parcels, and off-grid property owners and buyers provides a unique perspective to Maine’s real estate industry’s issues and changes.

The Maine Association of REALTORS® represents 6,300 REALTORS statewide involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate and 425 affiliated professionals involved in real estate transactions such as lenders, closing agents, title agents, appraisers, building inspectors, and surveyors. In 2021, Maine’s real estate industry accounted for $14.8 billion or 19.5 percent of Maine’s Gross State Product.

Since 1936, the Maine Association of REALTORS has been the “Voice for Real Estate” and private property owners across Maine. REALTORS grow Maine’s economy, build Maine communities, and advocate for the rights to own, transfer, and use real property.