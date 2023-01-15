ORONO — Award-winning Maine broadcast journalist and news anchor Tory Ryden has been named strategic advisor and director of external affairs for the University of Maine System, effective Jan. 16.

Ryden has more than 35 years of on-air experience, most recently at WCSH News Center Maine in Portland, where she has been a news anchor, reporter, and special news series producer since 2016. Her broadcast career includes anchoring and reporting at television stations in Boston, Bangor, and Jacksonville, Florida, and serving as creator and executive producer of “Positively Maine with Tory Ryden” on WGAN radio in South Portland.

She has served as director of communications and media relations for Philbrook Public Relations in Westbrook; senior director of communications and marketing for St. Joseph’s College of Maine; and director of marketing, community relations and development for Parkview Adventist Medical Center in Brunswick.

Ryden’s journalism awards include New England Emmys, Edward R. Murrow, duPont-Columbia, Associated Press and Maine Association of Broadcasters. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Providence College.

“Tory’s more than three decades of experience in journalism and deep knowledge of Maine will benefit the University of Maine System, and its universities and law school,” says Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “She knows communication is a two-way street and will listen to key constituents and engage with them, our students, their families and our other many stakeholders in Maine and beyond.

As UMS strategic advisor and director of external affairs, Ryden will report to Chancellor Malloy and work with senior university leadership to develop and implement a comprehensive program to engage key constituencies and maximize communication related to the System. As a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, Ryden will lead communications, marketing, events, outreach, media and publications, public relations and advocacy to develop and implement the mission and vision for UMS and public higher education in Maine. She also will work in collaboration with UMS presidents and senior campus leaders with responsibility for university and media relations, marketing and advocacy and take a lead in telling the important stories about the difference Maine public higher education makes.