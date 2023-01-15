Multiple groups of children are suspected in a recent vandalism and crime spree across several Cumberland County towns.

Since October, police have taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth and Pownal, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past few days, the sheriff’s office has gotten more information on possible suspects.

The sheriff’s office believes there are multiple groups of children and young adults who have been driving around and randomly vandalizing and stealing various items.

So far, none of the possible suspects have been arrested, but the sheriff’s office said multiple children and young adults will be charged with various crimes.