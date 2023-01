ORONO — The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the University of Maine scheduled for Jan. 16 has been postponed due to the worsening weather forecast.

The event, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will be rescheduled for Feb. 20.

For more information, contact the UMaine Division of Student Life, um.studentlife@maine.edu.