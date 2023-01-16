For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.

This year’s event also features the largest trade show in the history of the Forum – exhibitors showing lobster traps, marine gear, new fishing gear, boatbuilders and dozens of others as well. They will be displaying their wares for fishermen, scientists and the managers who attend the show annually.

A Coast Guard approved ASHI First Aid/CPR training course will be offered on Thursday, March 2 at the Samoset to only 10 applicants for a $50 fee. Applications are available and registrations are on a first come first served basis.

The Coast Guard’s Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety Program will once again provide water safety training in the Samoset pool. In addition to life raft and immersion suit training free inspections of immersion suits is also offered.

The Forum evening events are terrific opportunities for sheer enjoyment. Thursday’s Seafood Reception highlights Maine’s fresh seafood. Friday Fish Dinner (sponsored by Portland Fish Exchange) has the freshest fish right off the docks! Saturday night’s Surf and Turf dinner is only bested by the Paul Houston Project which will offer highly entertaining music for your enjoyment and dancing!

As always, there will be a Scholarship Auction and a Silent Auction — all to raise funds for Student Scholarships, and every penny raised is awarded on Saturday night. The Forum is highly unusual in that every penny raised for scholarships is awarded to the recipients. To date, the Forum has awarded over $587,000 in scholarships to students from families involved in Maine’s fisheries.

An anonymous fisherman has donated two $8,000 scholarships as well, to be awarded this March. Scholarship applications are available here. For any questions, please contact Chilloa Young, coordinator at 207-442-7700, or by email at coordinator@mainefishermensforum.org.