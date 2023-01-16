PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust announced the promotion of Drew Oestreicher, CEPA, senior vice president and senior client advisor, to principal. Oestreicher joined the firm in 2013 and has been a key part of Spinnaker’s growth, serving individuals, families, and small businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drew to the leadership team,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and principal of Spinnaker Trust. “In his nine years at Spinnaker, he has become an indispensable part of our firm. Drew’s attention to clients, visibility in the community, and keen interest in helping our team members and firm grow make him ideally suited to take on this new role.”

Oestreicher has nearly three decades of experience helping high-net worth clients and their families develop strategic plans to achieve financial goals for themselves and future generations. He provides financial planning, investment management, and Trustee services to clients, helping them manage their personal, business, and real estate assets. As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Oestreicher also helps families and small businesses work through the challenges of succession. In many cases, he serves as a quarterback, assembling and leading a team of attorneys, tax experts, and other specialists to meet clients’ multifaceted needs.

Oestreicher started his career at Chase Manhattan Private Bank in New York City, went on to become a senior vice president at UBS, and a principal at Portland Global Advisors. He received a bachelor of science in government from Hamilton College, with a minor in economics. Oestreicher grew up in Yarmouth and is a graduate of North Yarmouth Academy, where he currently serves on the Board of Trustees. Oestreicher is president of the Board of Trustees of Victoria Mansion in Portland, and also serves on the Town of Yarmouth’s Investment Advisory Committee.

Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, and tax services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgment, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2000, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit www.spinnakertrust.com.