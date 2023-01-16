MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December, and full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list:
Taylor Young of Bangor
Jonathan Smith of Hermon
Kristin Harmon of Bangor
Carolyn MacManus of Bangor
Mykela Scott of Bangor
Gail Conway of Brewer
Nancy LaCoote of Brewer
Margaret Coyle of Holden
Brian Saucier of Levant
Samantha White-Guyan of Levant
Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town
Kirk Ginish of Old Town
Kimberly Scott of Orland
Karen Schermerhorn of Winterport and
Megan Deans of Winterport.