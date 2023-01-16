MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December, and full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list:

Taylor Young of Bangor

Jonathan Smith of Hermon

Kristin Harmon of Bangor

Carolyn MacManus of Bangor

Mykela Scott of Bangor

Gail Conway of Brewer

Nancy LaCoote of Brewer

Margaret Coyle of Holden

Brian Saucier of Levant

Samantha White-Guyan of Levant

Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town

Kirk Ginish of Old Town

Kimberly Scott of Orland

Karen Schermerhorn of Winterport and

Megan Deans of Winterport.