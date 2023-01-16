PORTLAND – The Center for Grieving Children, a non-profit organization that provides a safe space and loving peer support services to grieving children, teens and families throughout Maine for as long as needed at no cost, announces the in-person return of its annual fundraising LOVE Gala on Friday, Feb. 3 at Brick South in Portland from 6-9 p.m. The gala will begin with a cocktail hour featuring delicious hors d’oeuvres from Blue Elephant Events & Catering, followed by a brief program with a live auction of local and destination packages. The evening will end with dancing to live music from The Waiters.

For anyone who is unable to attend the in-person event but would like to show support, SHP Management Corp will be matching all donations made throughout the month of February, up to $35,000. An online silent auction will be open to the public starting on Monday, Jan. 30 until Monday, Feb. 6 with packages and experiences from Maine businesses.

“We’re thrilled to return in-person this year for our annual LOVE Gala to celebrate the lasting impact and resiliency of the Center’s services and programs over the past 35 years,” said Mike Wilson, current board president of the Center for Grieving Children. “We’ve seen an increase in demand for grief education and programs, and we are grateful for the support of this community for allowing us to continue to expand our reach throughout Maine.”

Tickets for this event are limited, and all proceeds will go towards the Center’s mission of ensuring that children and families have a safe, loving place to grieve together and grow in hope and resiliency. All are welcome. To RSVP and purchase tickets for this event, please click here: https://bit.ly/3vli9xs.

The Center is proud to announce the event sponsors who helped make this celebration possible: Love Sponsor: SHP Management Corp; Resilience Sponsors: Saco & Biddeford Savings, Patrons Oxford, Gorham Savings Bank, MaineHealth, M&T Bank, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Community Partners: MEMIC and Two Lights Settlement Services; and AV & Experience Sponsor: Headlight Audio Visual Video, and Design & Catering Partner: Blue Elephant Events & Catering. Special thanks to The Styled Home and Estabrook’s for their generous support. This event is also made possible by the support of the Center’s generous corporate partners, including Corporate Luminaries: IDEXX Foundation, SHP Management Corp, and WEX; Corporate Leaders: Tramuto Porter Foundation and the Thomas Agency; Corporate Hearts: Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating, General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works, the Maine Celtics, and Martin’s Point Health Care, Impact Partners: David Banks Real Estate, Gorham Savings Bank, Saco & Biddeford Savings, and Patrons Oxford Insurance; Corporate Partners: Central Maine Power, New England Cancer Specialists, Strategic Media, and Kennebunk Savings Bank, as well as our incredible corporate friends. For a full list of the Center’s partners, visit www.cgcmaine.org/event/love-gala-2023.