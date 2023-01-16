BELFAST — Applications are now being accepted for seven plots and table-height beds that will be available to garden at the Wales Park Community Garden in 2023.

All Belfast residents are eligible to apply. Winners will be chosen by a lottery drawing held Feb. 15. Plot applications can be found on the Wales Park Community Garden Facebook page, the City of Belfast Parks & Recreation web page, as well as at the City Clerk’s office at Belfast City Hall, 131 Church Street.

The deadline for sending applications is Jan. 31. Send mail applications, postmarked by Jan. 31, to Scott and Sherry Hesse, WPCG Steering Committee, 299 High Street, Belfast ME 04915. Interested gardeners may also email their completed applications to scotthesse@live.com by Jan. 31.

Annual plot fees, based on a sliding scale, start at $25. Those who are able are asked to consider a $40 payment.

Wales Park Community Garden, established in 2020, is located at the corner of Lincolnville Avenue and Main Street in Belfast. For more information on the application and registration process, contact Scott Hesse at 252-305-7500.