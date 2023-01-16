A Howland teen is missing.

Krystal Bursey, 17, was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Howland, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Bursey told her family she was walking to the Dollar General in nearby Enfield, but never came home, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Bursey was last seen wearing a brown fur jacket, off-white sweatshirt with brown sleeves, blue jeans and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-945-4636.