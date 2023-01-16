Former University of Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano will be reunited with former Black Bears head coach Nick Charlton at the University of Connecticut this fall.

Fagnano, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after the fall season at UMaine, announced last week on Twitter that he will be going to UConn.

Charlton left UMaine a year ago to become the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UConn.

The Huskies went 6-7 this past fall under first-year head coach Jim Mora and Charlton and participated in their first bowl game since 2015. From 2016-2021, UConn went 10-49.

Fagnano, who was a senior this past season, departed UMaine with the seventh-most passing yards in school history (5,655). He completed 59.7 percent of his passes (461-for-772) and threw for 46 touchdowns. He was intercepted 12 times.

This past fall, he completed 57.1 percent of his passes (208-for-364) for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 2-9 Black Bears. He was intercepted six times.

He was also the team’s third-leading rusher, with a career-high 296 yards on 93 carries. He ran for three TDs.

He ran the ball 180 times for 535 yards in his career.

Fagnano, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, tweeted that he had also received an offer from Western Michigan.

UConn and Western Michigan are both Football Bowl Subdivision teams. UMaine plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, which is a notch below the FBS in terms of scholarships (85-to-63), facilities and resources.

Fagnano will be joining a UConn program whose starting quarterback this past season was freshman Zion Turner, who completed 57.75 percent of his passes for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns. He was intercepted 10 times and ran the ball 90 times for 262 yards and one touchdown.

Turner replaced Penn State University transfer Ta’Quan Roberson, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the first game of the season against Utah State and missed the rest of the season. Both will be back in the fall.