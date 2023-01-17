A Bangor man was arrested on Tuesday and accused of criminal threatening and assault after reportedly waving a gun at a group of people over a parking spot.

The altercation between Kyle Riegel, 31, and a group of others occurred near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Riegel had reportedly been waving the gun around and had threatened to shoot people. The altercation started over a space, according to McAmbley.

Police seized the gun, and Riegel was taken into custody and transported to the Penobscot County Jail.