A Bangor man was arrested on Tuesday and accused of criminal threatening and assault after reportedly waving a gun at a group of people over a parking spot.

The altercation between Kyle Riegel, 31, and a group of others occurred near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Riegel had reportedly been waving the gun around and had threatened to shoot people. The altercation started over a space, according to McAmbley.

Police seized the gun, and Riegel was taken into custody and transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.