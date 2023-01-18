The Aroostook CA$H Coalition will be preparing taxes again this year starting Feb. 8. IRS tax law certified volunteers will be available to provide free tax preparation and financial checkups for low- to middle-income households earning less than $58,000 by appointment only. This year all appointments will be in person with no option to have them virtually prepared. The CA$H Coalition team will be scheduling in person appointments in Presque Isle, Fort Kent, and Houlton.

In addition to free tax preparation, Aroostook CA$H Coalition Sponsor, The County Federal Credit Union, along with Aroostook County Action Program, will help individuals access financial resources and services to support the basic needs of the household.

Aroostook CA$H stands for Creating Assets, $avings, and Hope. It is a partnership of the United Way of Aroostook, Aroostook County Action Program, and New Ventures Maine.

“Through these partnerships we have been able to prepare around 900 household taxes each year. Last year this program brought back 1.2 million dollars to Aroostook County in tax returns,” said Sarah Duncan, executive director of United Way of Aroostook. “Our program coaches individuals on how to use that money, whether it’s paying off bills or budgeting for the future. We want people to leave with more than just a free service but also a plan for their future and a hand up to connect them to resources that can make them more financially stable. “

This year appointments can be made by calling the Aroostook County Action Program. Appointments in Presque Isle will be Wednesday and Thursdays at the United Way of Aroostook office in the Aroostook Centre Mall from noon until 5 p.m. Appointments in Fort Kent and Houlton will take place on specific Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Houlton dates have been set for Feb. 18 and 25 at the ACAP office located at 91 Military Street and for Fort Kent on March 4 and 11 at the ACAP office located at 40 Alfalfa Avenue. The tax program will run Feb. 8 until April 13, but appointments are required and are filling up quickly.

If you meet the income guidelines and you receive tax statements from all income received in 2022, you can contact ACAP for an appointment at 207-764-3721.