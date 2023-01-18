Bangor Daily News file photoSLED DOG RACE PRESENTATION — The Shaw Public Library will present “The Wilderness Sled Dog Race: The Journey with Griffin and his Musher” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Local musher Ashley Patterson has been training and racing Alaskan Huskies for almost 20 years. She is going to give insight on her passion of what it takes to create these amazing athletes accompanied with her upcoming lead dog Griffin. This is a look at breeding, raising puppies, training, nutrition, and the equipment it takes just to finish a race like the upcoming 100 Mile Wilderness Sled Dog Race. More articles from the BDN