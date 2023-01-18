AUGUSTA – Maine Street Solutions is pleased to welcome Peter Gore as a senior government relations specialist.

Gore brings nearly three decades of extensive experience in government relations, conflict resolution, grassroots and nonprofit organizing, and crisis communications.

“For the past 30 years, Peter Gore has been a trusted advisor and friend to Maine governors and commissioners working to strengthen our business climate,” says Michael Saxl, managing principal of Maine Street Solutions and Counsel at Verrill. “We are delighted Peter is going to bring these extraordinary talents and relationships to partner with our clients.”

For the past 28 years, Gore was at the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, initially as a senior governmental affairs specialist, and then in 2008 he was named the executive vice president for Advocacy and Government Relations. In his role, Gore represented more than 5,000 business members before the Maine Legislature, the Office of the Governor, and the public in the specific areas of workers’ compensation law, labor/management issues, and healthcare/health insurance and economic development topics.

Prior to joining the Chamber, Gore was the director of the Office of Public and Legislative Affairs at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Gore received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.

Maine Street Solutions, a public affairs and consulting service of Verrill Dana LLP, includes a team of lobbying and strategic communications professionals with hands-on experience overcoming obstacles its clients encounter when working with public sector entities from Augusta, Maine to Washington, D.C. and all points in between. Maine Street Solutions is led by a former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and draws upon the skills of experienced legislative advocates and lawyers with strong ties to state and national policymakers at all levels of the government and in both political parties. For more information, visit http://www.mainestreetsolutions.com.