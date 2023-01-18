The MEMIC Group, workers’ compensation insurance specialists, has named Sunday River Resort of Newry a recipient of The MEMIC Award for Excellence in Injury Management for 2022.

Nominated by MEMIC claims staff, Sunday River was considered the best among more than 20,000 policyholders insured by MEMIC when it comes to caring for injured workers.

The MEMIC Award for Excellence in Injury Management recognizes that, when injuries occur, the employer utilizes MEMIC’s best-in-class services to focus on the injured person’s return to health and eventual return to work. Characteristics for consideration include use of MEMIC’s First Call 24/7 Injury Triage service, timely filing of claims, strong return-to-work and light-duty procedures, coordination with risk control to avoid similar injuries, use of in-network care as allowed, little or no attorney involvement, utilization of First Fill Rx, and practicing MEMIC values of transparency and partnership.

“Sunday River has instilled a culture of care that is an example for all our policyholders, and for their entire industry,” said MEMIC Group President and CEO Michael P. Bourque. “We’re proud to partner with the people at Sunday River to make it a consistently safer and more productive place to work, and we will continue to deeply collaborate with them on our team approach to safety.”

Sunday River was recommended for the relationships they build with their partners, including MEMIC. The company has formed solid relationships with preferred providers that allow them to provide needed services to their injured workers 24 hours a day, including transportation to appointments from work or home.

The company is known for developing an excellent internal incident review process, with accident investigations that yield valuable information toward developing viable corrective actions. A successful return-to-work program combined with recent implementation of 24/7 Injury Triage and First Fill program make them a strong MEMIC partner.

“Sunday River has worked hard to create a culture of care for its many team members,” said Cathy Witherspoon, chief human resources Officer for Boyne Resorts, parent company of Sunday River Resort. “Leading that charge is Rachel Padovani, Sunday River’s Worker’s Compensation Coordinator. Rachel’s empathy and attention to detail are simply unmatched and play a huge role in why Sunday River Resort is being recognized for this award.”

MEMIC annually reviews the work of policyholders to recognize their distinction in injury management and is dedicated to helping policyholders avoid unnecessary costs by keeping workers safe on the job and to efficiently handle claims for injuries when they occur.

Among other benefits, MEMIC policyholders have free and unlimited access to health specialists within minutes of an incident, which helps reduce overall medical costs and ensures faster claim processing. Many MEMIC policyholders also are assigned a dedicated loss control consultant at no additional cost.

“Through the service of our claims teams and loss control consultants working together, we’ve had the great opportunity to collaborate with our policyholders directly at their places of work,” MEMIC Senior Vice President of Claims Matt Harmon said. “This team approach is embraced by Sunday River people, who made a strong commitment to fairly treating injured workers that’s worthy of special recognition.”

The MEMIC Awards were established in 1994 to celebrate best practices in workers’ compensation. Since 2021, the MEMIC Award for Excellence in Injury Management has recognized employers that help injured workers regain health and return to work. Winners have collaborated with MEMIC and healthcare professionals to earn the best possible outcomes for workers injured on the job.