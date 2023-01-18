HODGDON, Maine — Police arrested a Houlton man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot another man in Hodgdon.

The two men were arguing and the situation escalated, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Paul Stockley, 34, reportedly fired a handgun at an unidentified man on Benn Hill Road, police said.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:50 p.m. Deputies found Stockley and charged him with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, and took him into custody, Gillen said.

The injured man was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff said.

This case is still under investigation. Stockley is in custody at the Aroostook County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

If convicted, Stockley faces up to 30 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.