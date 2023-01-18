A man was arrested after a 65-year-old was stabbed multiple times in downtown Winslow on Wednesday.

An unidentified man was stabbed at least six times at around 10 a.m. on LaSalle Street, the Morning Sentinel reported. He was able to walk about a block after the assault, and police found him after following a trail of blood to an apartment building on Monument Street.

The attacker was identified as 21-year-old Justin Boucher, who was located at an apartment on Clinton Avenue, officials said. He reportedly attempted to jump out the back window of the apartment, but was taken into custody shortly after.

He was found with multiple cut wounds, and was transported to the Thayer Center to be evaluated, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Boucher has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, a felony, and two misdemeanors for violating conditions of his release. He is expected to be transported to the Kennebec County jail once released from medical treatment.

Winslow schools were closed to the public for a large part of the afternoon due to the assault.