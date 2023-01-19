FALMOUTH — Parishioners and parish staff are always quick to assist when there is an opportunity to help women facing unplanned pregnancies in the communities comprising the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport) and beyond.

On the weekend of Jan. 28-29, the Knights of Columbus Council #15791 at the parish will hold a baby bottle campaign during which all are welcome to pick up an empty bottle at any parish church and fill it with paper currency, coins, or checks before returning the bottles to the churches by Feb. 12. All proceeds from the campaign will support ABBA in Portland, an organization that offers pregnancy testing, obstetrical ultrasounds, STD testing, treatment, consultations, and health education in a free and confidential manner. Individuals are offered practical, compassionate ways to remove the barriers that cause women to choose abortion and provide the opportunity for every woman to make positive choices for herself and for her unborn children. For more information about the campaign, call 207-847-6890.

But the parish’s efforts to help women in need, regardless of faith, extend each Friday as well. “Walking with Moms in Need” hosts weekly gatherings each Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Jude Church, located on 134 Main Street in Freeport. The entrance is in the church’s rear parking lot. The program offers women the opportunity to hear and learn from people who have already walked the path they are traveling.

“Participants can meet people who have dealt with the very same decisions and situations they might be confronting now,” said Kim Palli of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist. “For those unable to attend a meeting or who would like to speak with team members individually and confidentially, they can call 207-271-3133 at any time.”

In addition, free clothing is offered for mothers, fathers, babies, children, and teens at the weekly gatherings. For those looking to donate clothing to this cause, items can be dropped in the narthex at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth.

“Any moms and dads who need help clothing their children can drop by our weekly open house at St. Jude to pick out clothing, shoes, and jackets, all for free,” said Kim.



To learn more about programs and initiatives in the Diocese of Portland and across the country that care for and promote healing for women and families in need, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/DobbsDecision.