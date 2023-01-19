Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 6 p.m., for “Joy in Mindfulness and Movement,” with special guest Judith Hanscom. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Judith will share with participants some of her favorite mindfulness and meditation practices that they can incorporate into their lives right away. She will also be pairing some mindful movement with the breath that can be done from the comfort of your chair. Please dress comfortably.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-2223.

Judith Hanscom is a registered yoga teacher for both adults and children. When not sharing her love for the topic of yoga and mindfulness, her favorite things to do include hiking around the Bold Coast of Maine, reading lots of books, quilting, and napping. Contact Judy by email at joyyogamaine@gmail.com.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or other programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.