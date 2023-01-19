PORTLAND — Chris Boniakowski has joined the Maine Connectivity Authority as the director of broadband infrastructure.

“Chris brings more than a decade of experience helping to build dynamic digital infrastructure,” said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority. “He has the technical and leadership skills the Maine Connectivity Authority needs to expand access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet in Maine. It’s great to have Chris as a new member of our team.”

Boniakowski has broad responsibilities in his new position as a member of the leadership team, where he will provide expertise in network design and construction, network operations and grant evaluations.

“Maine is leading the way nationally on expanding access to broadband,” Boniakowsi said. “The Maine Connectivity Authority is working to ensure that all residents and businesses in the state can benefit from improved connectivity. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to join the effort.”

Before joining the Maine Connectivity Authority, Boniakowski worked for Zenfi Networks in New York, most recently as the executive director for wireless solutions. He also has experience as a senior network engineer, project manager and data analyst.

He earned a master’s of business administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from Boston College. Boniakowski lives in Cape Elizabeth. His first day with the Maine Connectivity Authority was Tuesday, Jan. 17.