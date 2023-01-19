BELFAST — Maine Country and Coast Real Estate in Belfast celebrated a new iteration in its history, as Chayann and Judson Colby became the new owners on Dec. 28.

Founded in 2009 by Esther Darres, Maine Country and Coast has been a part of the Maine real estate community for 14 years. Judson and Chayann met Esther in 2010 when their real estate careers began with buying and flipping foreclosures, then in 2014 joined her as Realtors at MCCRE. After years of experience working under Esther’s leadership, they are excited to continue a company legacy of honest, hardworking real estate professionals, focused on serving the public.