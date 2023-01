CASCO, Maine — A horse that got stuck in a half-frozen bog in Casco was rescued on Thursday morning.

The horse named Traveler was discovered sunk into a drainage pond at the Carousel Horse Farm on Leach Hill Road at around 7 a.m., according to the Lake Region Animal Control Department. The horse had fallen through the ice and gotten stuck.

Traveler was helped out of the sinkhole with the help of fence panels covered in blankets, and after getting warmed up is expected to be just fine.