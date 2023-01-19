The iconic Taste of Maine restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich is for sale.

The owners said they started the process of selling the business in May 2022. But this will not affect their upcoming season.

“We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of ‘Larry the Lobster’ on the roof. We look forward to serving you in the spring,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

The Taste of Maine has been family owned and operated since 1978.

The restaurant is known for its fresh Maine lobster and seafood as well as a dining room filled with antique collectibles from all over the state.