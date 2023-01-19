A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon near a trail in Portland.

Police were called about 4:40 p.m. to a campsite at the end of Frederic Street, near the Fore River Parkway Trail System, where the 36-year-old needed medical attention, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

His death is considered suspicious, and the Maine medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Martin said there’s not a threat to the general public. He released no additional information early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the death can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.