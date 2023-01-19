Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to high 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. A storm will bring snow to parts of Maine tonight. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Abortion is a “deeply personal issue” involving a decision made by a woman and her doctor, responded Ben Goodman, a spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills.

Six seventh-graders at William S. Cohen School will learn how air quality changes through different levels of Earth’s atmosphere.

Details on a survey of whether Hermon residents agree with screening books for sexual content have not been worked out.

Developers and landlords have complained the rules stifle new building and upgrades to existing units.

Landlords argued the rental registry would drive them out of Waterville and worsen the city’s housing crisis.

Current solutions to Belfast’s housing problem often take too long to set into motion or risk alienating core community residents.

Searsport has the green light to replace its 35-year-old wastewater treatment plant, which is in disrepair.

The cost of a $70 million bond to be paid back over 20 years would result in an approximate $1,000 property tax increase.

For the small town of Ashland, it will create new opportunities for employment and reignite the former mill that has been closed since 2017.

Demand has grown for wind industry workers, with offshore projects in the works in Searsport, the Gulf of Maine and South Portland.

The new collection of children’s U.S. state books at the Cary Library is perfect for snowy days exploring online at home.

In other Maine news …

Chellie Pingree wants federal probe into ‘propane propaganda’

Angus King learns how $518K will help Dover-Foxcroft food center and youth

Eviction filings in Maine jumped more than 25 percent last year

Howland teen found safe

Crews search ponds and quarry for missing Boothbay man

Worker dies after reportedly falling from bucket lift in Rangeley

Man found dead near Portland trail

Bangor man accused of threatening with gun says he was protecting family

Winslow man allegedly stabbed stranger at least 6 times

Houlton man arrested after Hodgdon shooting

Industry man arrested after hours-long police standoff

Kennebunkport residents warned about suspected mail thieves committing check fraud

8 surprises halfway through Maine’s high school basketball season

UMaine women’s basketball squanders 4th-quarter lead in loss to Vermont

USM hockey star made ‘unbreakable bond’ through Best Buddies program