The winter storm moving in Thursday night will spare northern Maine but dump more significant snow across the south.

Thursday will start off sunny, with mild temperatures in the 30s, before snow begins to fly after sundown and continues into the day Friday.

Snow will quickly pick up in intensity and remain heavy during the overnight hours but is expected to lighten up before the Friday morning commute. That will likely make for slick road conditions, which could linger through the day as light snow continues to fall through Friday evening.

The highest snow accumulation will be in southern Maine. Not a blockbuster by any means, but plowable amounts are expected. Credit: CBS 13

Snow accumulation will be highest in southern Maine, especially along the coast in York and Cumberland counties, where 4 to 8 inches are expected.

That accumulation drops off considerably toward the north, with only up to 2 to 5 inches expected from Lewiston to Augusta. Even less — or no snow — is expected north of Augusta to the Saint John Valley.

In the meantime, Wednesday will see overcast skies and milder temperatures, with highs reaching into the 40s.

Calmer weather will return Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the 20s and 30s. By Sunday, however, clouds will begin to spread overhead again ahead of another storm that evening.

This storm will likely drop more snow across inland Maine and the mountains. Northern Maine also has the potential to see significant accumulation. Rain appears more likely near the coast.

That storm also is expected to pack stronger winds. Expect more details as the weekend approaches.