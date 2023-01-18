PORTLAND — Students at St. Brigid School in Portland will participate in a special three-day music residence with professional Gospel singer and “The Voice” contender Delvin Choice on Jan. 23-25.

“Delvin will spend three days working with students in the fourth through eighth grade bands and vocal ensembles,” said Ellen Couture of St. Brigid. “The residency will culminate with a concert on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Stevens Square Community Center Auditorium on 631 Stevens Avenue.”

Students will showcase their talents by performing with Choice, and all are welcome to attend the concert. Tickets are available at www.sbrigids.com/events/special-concert.

A South Carolina native, Choice advanced to the quarterfinals of “The Voice” in 2014 where he was coached by Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Choice has since appeared on stage and screen in a variety of productions and has performed concerts across the country. In addition to his vocal talents, Choice can also play the piano, drums, and guitar.

For more information about the residency and concert, contact the school at 207-797-7073.