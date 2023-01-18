BELFAST — The Midcoast Chapter of the UMVA (Union of Maine Visual Artists) is proud to invite the public to their first juried exhibit at the Waterfall Arts Center, 256 High Street, from Jan. 25 to Feb. 24. An artists’ reception is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Renowned Maine artist David Estey, an abstract-expressionist painter, will jury this exhibit. Art work will range from photography to painting to monoprints and mixed media work.

Estey's work has been in 24 solo shows and over 100 group and juried exhibits. His work is in private and organizational collections in 20 states and seven countries. He has produced over 10,800 pieces of art. Estey says his work is improvisational, but can contain odd narratives. He is on the UMVA Board of Directors and was an early Board member, instructor and longtime monitor of figure drawing at Waterfall Arts. To learn more, visit www.davidestey.com.

“Although I paint with no preconceived notions or expected outcomes,” Estey says, “Years of extensive study and experience inevitably produce something new and surprising. I have fun using brushes, pencils, pens, putty knives, rollers and sticks to apply, remove and reapply the paint to canvas, paper or panels, sometimes adding collage. I work all the elements and principles of design to create a visually exciting whole. I love the process – the way the paint goes down, the look of thick impastos and thin glazes, the similarity to textured collagraphs and rich aquatints, the search for new forms and the emergence of intriguing narratives. I embrace the influence of Willem de Kooning and Pablo Picasso.”

The Midcoast Chapter of UMVA came together after a meeting exploring options for artists sharing the task of driving down to the Portland Gallery and picking up work for their neighbors. As Liv Kristin Robinson, Sally Stanton, Ann Tracy and Deb Vendetti met to talk about taking turns bringing work to Portland, they wondered if enough UMVA members in the Midcoast area would want to form their own chapter. An internet survey showed there was great interest and the chapter began to take shape. After the Winter Exhibit at Waterfall Arts, possible shows may be in the pipeline in Waldoboro and Damariscotta later in 2023.

Find Midcoast UMVA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/5870853972946949.

Email them at Midcoast.umva (at) gmail.com.

The Union of Maine Visual Artists represents visual artists statewide in all fields of endeavor and welcomes those who support contemporary artists in Maine. The UMVA is dedicated to upholding the dignity of artists, while creating positive social change through the arts. By collaborating with other cultural and progressive organizations, we raise awareness for significant issues while promoting an inclusive arts community in Maine. We are grassroots and we are active.