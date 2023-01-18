The call for help continues in the search for a missing man from Boothbay.

Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen working in the yard outside his Butler Road home in Boothbay on Jan. 2.

His roommate found Harris’ truck running in the yard, but he was nowhere to be found and his cellphone was left behind.

Following up on a tip, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searched another area of interest over the weekend using drones. Nothing of significance was found.

On Monday, wardens searched a quarry and two ponds near Harris’ home with a submersible “rover.”

These searches took about eight hours to complete, and nothing was found.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332.