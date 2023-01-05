BOOTHBAY, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Boothbay.

Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road, according to officials.

Harris’ roommate found his truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but Harris was not there, and he had left his cellphone behind.

Harris is described as a 5-foot-10, 120-pound white man with graying brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camo pants and work boots.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts can call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332.