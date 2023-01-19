A storm will dump up to 8 inches of snow across parts of southern Maine starting Thursday night.

Snow is expected to start flying between 7 and 11 p.m. across much of Maine, and then pick up in intensity overnight. It is expected to be heavy at times before becoming moderate to light by Friday afternoon.

The flakes should stop falling by Friday evening.

Highest totals with this storm will be in southern Maine, where up to 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected. Credit: CBS 13

Snow accumulation will be highest in southern Maine, especially along the coast in York and Cumberland counties, and as far north as Lewiston and Augusta, where 4 to 8 inches are expected.

That accumulation drops off considerably toward the north, with only up to 1 to 3 inches expected for Greater Bangor. Even less — or no snow — is expected up to the Saint John Valley.

Roads are likely to remain slick when it comes time for the morning commute, making school delays and cancellations a strong possibility.

In the meantime, Thursday will start out with sunny skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day as the storm approaches

Calmer weather will return Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the 20s and 30s. By Sunday, however, clouds will begin to spread overhead again ahead of another storm that evening.

This storm will likely drop more snow across inland Maine and the mountains. Northern Maine also has the potential to see significant accumulation. Rain appears more likely near the coast.

That storm also is expected to pack stronger winds. Expect more details as the weekend approaches.

Winter won’t be done with us yet. A third storm is in the pipeline for Wednesday night and Thursday. That storm also may be packing significant winds and heavy snow, but it is too soon to forecast with any certainty. So stay tuned.