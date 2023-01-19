If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former Kennebunk police officer is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old.

Andrew Belisle, 71, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, as well as one count each of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Belisle allegedly sexually abused the child between June 2019 and October 2020. He retired from the Kennebunk Police Department as a sergeant in April 2020.

Belisle worked for Kennebunk Police Department for 30 years, part of his 45 years in law enforcement.

He is currently out of custody on personal recognizance.