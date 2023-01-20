AUBURN — Lost Valley will host the Dunkin’ Winter Warrior Tour on Friday, Jan. 27 during the ski area’s Winterfest event.

The Winter Warrior mobile tour will bring a Dunkin’ sampling truck to Lost Valley to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor ice bar. Lost Valley Brew Pub staff will create a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee cocktail with $1 from the sale of each drink on Jan. 27 going to Central Maine Adaptive Sports.

Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership on Jan. 27 can get 15 percent off their Lost Valley lift ticket price for that day. The Dunkin’ tour team will have giveaways of Dunkin’ swag, hand out $5 Dunkin’ cards, and will have an inflatable curling rink open to the public. Dunkin’ will sponsor fireworks on the mountain at 9 p.m. after a torchlight skiing parade. Lost Valley opens at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The Dunkin’ Winter Warrior tour is making stops throughout Maine to connect with Dunkin’ fans who take on winter, and the rest of the year, with their favorite Dunkin’ iced coffee. Dunkin’ will be surprising true winter warriors with Dunkin’ winter gear, ice scrapers, and Dunkin’ hot cards across Maine.