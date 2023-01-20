POLAND SPRING — The associates from the Poland Spring Brand bottling facilities in Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield are helping keep Mainers warm at a time when heating bills for many are spiking.

Poland Spring is donating a total of $35,000 in heating assistance to Maine communities including $10,000 to the towns of Fryeburg and Denmark. Other communities also receiving assistance include Poland, Lincoln, Howland, and Passadumkeag.

Over the holidays, associates also donated more than a 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food and forty turkeys to those in need.

“Each year, our dedicated team generously supports community charities that help local families,” said Heather Printup, community relations manager for Poland Spring. “With energy and home heating oil prices at extremely high levels, there is an even greater need to help those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Additionally, employees in Kingfield and Hollis donated food baskets to their local food bank, and in Poland, associates supported families as part of the Poland Giving Tree program.