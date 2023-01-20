BRUNSWICK — A national speaker, Mass with Bishop Robert Deeley, and activities inspiring faith and fellowship are among the many moving experiences awaiting participants at the 2023 Maine Catholic Men’s Conference on Saturday, March 18.

The conference will be held at the St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant Street in Brunswick from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Be Strong in the Lord!” and will include time to pray, listen to speakers and witnesses, and be nourished by the sacraments to go out and love and serve God and his children. The event will conclude with a 4 p.m. closing Mass, celebrated by Bishop Deeley, at St. John the Baptist Church across the parking lot from the conference center.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Deacon Matt Halbach, who was ordained for the Diocese of Des Moines, Iowa, in 2018 and serves as the executive director of catechesis for William H. Saldier, Inc. and is a nationally known speaker on the topics of mercy, accompaniment, evangelization, and catechesis. He is also a member of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ National Advisory Council and holds a Ph.D. in catechetics from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Deacon Matt is the author of many books, including They Saw Through God’s Eyes: An Invitation from Mary and the Saints, and Missionary Discipleship: Pope Francis’ Heartfelt Call to Catholics Today. He is a husband and father of six children.

“The Eucharist is the primary way in which Jesus fulfills his promise to accompany us, to remain with us always,” said Deacon Matt. “In turn, the companionship of Jesus — which we receive through the Eucharist — supports us and encourages us to discern, explore and, ultimately, commit to the way of life to which God has called us. Through the gift of the Eucharist, Jesus prepares us to accompany others in our own unique way.”

Registration for the conference is now open. Admission is $70 and includes lunch. A special price of $85 is available for fathers and high school aged sons who register together. To register or for more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/Mens-conference-2023. The popular Maine Catholic Women’s Conference is scheduled for May and more information will be released in the coming weeks.