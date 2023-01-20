The Boston University’s No. 5-ranked Terriers received a power play just 10 seconds into Friday night’s men’s hockey game against the University of Maine. They capitalized on Luke Tuch’s goal 1:43 later and never looked back.

Matt Brown made it 2-0 just 2:12 later on a delayed penalty, and Boston University went on to post a comfortable 5-1 Hockey East victory at Agganis Arena in Boston.

It was Boston University’s sixth win in its last seven games, and the Terriers are now 16-6 overall, 10-4 in Hockey East. They are also 10-2 at Agganis Arena and winners of five of their last six meetings against the Black Bears.

It was the first time since October 2017 that the Terriers had been ranked in the top five in the two major polls.

UMaine fell to 9-11-2 overall and 3-7-1 in Hockey East.

“We never gave ourselves a chance. We got beat by a better team,” said UMaine head coach Ben Barr. “We played hard for stretches, but we didn’t play a very mature game, and they made us look silly at times with their skill.”

Barr said his team turned the puck over in bad areas and were out of position at times that led to odd-man rushes.

“BU is good enough to beat you on their own without you helping them,” Barr added.

Junior Drew Commesso, who became the youngest goalie to ever play for the United States in the Winter Olympics at age 19 last year, finished with 30 saves for the Terriers.

UMaine’s Victor Ostman wound up with 28 stops while allowing five goals. It was the most goals he had allowed in a game since Quinnipiac scored six in a 6-2 win on Oct. 23.

UMaine and BU will conclude their series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

UMaine’s Nolan Renwick took a holding penalty right after the opening faceoff, and Tuch scored his fifth goal of the season by finishing off a pretty passing play involving Ryan Greene and Jeremy Wilmer.

Tuch one-timed a 10-footer into the empty net from 12 feet out.

Brown made it 2-0 with his team-leading 10th goal as he broke down the left wing on a two-on-one and beat Ostman with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle.

The Black Bears’ Thomas Freel had been assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit from behind and the Terriers got the extra attacker on the ice before UMass Lowell transfer Brown scored.

Barr called the penalties on Renwick and Freel “dumb” and “unacceptable.”

Nick Zabaneh expanded the lead 3:52 into the second period when he jammed home a Sam Stevens pass from the edge of the crease on a two-on-one. It was his fifth.

Jay O’Brien third of the campaign came 5:41 later as he snapped a screened shot from the high slot past Ostman to make it 4-0.

Barr called a timeout to have the goal reviewed for goaltender interference, but the referees upheld the goal.

Cole Hanson got one back for the Black Bears on a delayed penalty with 2:05 remaining.

Hanson scored his sixth goal as the Black Bears were able to cycle the puck in the BU end and Hanson skated around to the top of the slot and fired a wrist shot past the screened Commesso’s blocker.

Ben Poisson and Breen assisted on the goal.

But that was the only goal of the evening for the Black Bears, who were held to one goal or fewer for the eighth time this season.

The Terriers protected the lead efficiently in the third period, and Devin Kaplan added an insurance goal on a delayed penalty with 8:11 left in the game.

The more experienced Terriers have 12 NHL draft picks, including 11 in the top four rounds, and 18 players who are juniors, seniors or graduate students while UMaine doesn’t have any NHL draft picks and has 11 upperclassmen to go with 11 freshmen and four sophomores.