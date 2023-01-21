It’s safe to assume that Sept. 30 is circled on Andrew Dresner’s calendar.

That is when the former University of Maine offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach returns to Orono in the same role for Colonial Athletic Association rival Stony Brook.

Dresner, who had spent five seasons on the UMaine coaching staff including the last four as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was let go by first-year University of Maine head coach Jordan Stevens as part of a coaching staff overhaul after last season.



Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jared Keyte, recruiting coordinator/wide receivers coach Justin Flores and defensive line coach Bryan Anthony Murray were also not retained by Stevens.

University of Nebraska senior offensive analyst Steve Cooper is expected to replace Dresner.

The 34-year-old Dresner said he bears no ill will toward Stevens.

“We had a good relationship. He let me do my thing,” said Dresner. “We had been doing the same things for several years, but he wants to go in a totally different direction.”

He said he enjoyed his five years in Orono and was able to build a lot of relationships with his fellow coaches, players and people in the community.

“And we had a lot of success,” said Dresner.

UMaine’s 2018 team won the CAA title and reached the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time in school history.

He was in his first season at UMaine and was the wide receivers coach.

The Black Bears went 2-9 this season, 2-6 in the CAA, but lost five games by four points or less.

UMaine’s offense had its struggles.

In all games including non-conference games, it was 10th among 13 teams in the CAA in points per game (23.3) and total yards per game (353.7). It was eight in passing yards (205.6) and seventh in rushing yards (148.2).

However, it did rank third among 123 FCS schools in red zone efficiency as it converted on 29 of its 30 chances with 24 touchdowns and five field goals. It was also 34th in third down conversion rate at 42.8.

The Black Bears did play two Football Bowl Subdivision teams and most of the other CAA teams only played one against teams in that higher division.

But Dresner will be joining a Stony Brook program that was last in points (15.1), total yards (281) and rushing yards (105.7) and 12th in passing yards (175.3).

Stony Brook went 2-9 and 1-7 and its only conference win was a 28-27 win over UMaine.

Dresner said he was “excited to get going” and pointed out that Stony Brook has “unbelievable facilities” which will help the recruiting.

“It’s an easy selling point,” he said.

He said he is looking forward to the game in Orono and getting to see friends and his former players but noted that they are going to “come up there to win.”

In a press release, Stony Brook head football coach Chuck Priore called Dresner “one of the bright young coaches around the Northeast. Andrew is creative, had great success at the University of Maine and will help lead us to success.”