ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “Who’s On First? Focusing on the importance of relationships in climate action” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

In this talk, Nathan Robbins, climate change specialist with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection , will discuss the agency’s approach to incorporating climate change principles into all its programs. Building on Maine’s 2020 Climate Action Plan, the DEP is using a cross-departmental approach to alter how climate change principles are incorporated into day-to-day decision-making. Partnerships with others are prioritized to deliver consensus-based solutions that are sustainable into the future. At its core, DEP’s Climate Program serves to galvanize action, coordinate players and add capacity to move the state’s climate initiatives forward.

Robbins has worked at DEP to advance climate solutions in Maine since 2015. His work most often includes climate-focused support to agency programs, representing the DEP on organizational bodies and assisting communities develop and implement their own climate plans. Robbins manages content for the Maine Climate Hub, supports DEP’s work on the Maine Climate Council and is the co-coordinator of Maine Climate Change Adaptation Providers Network.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and are offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely; to register and receive connection information, visit the event webpage.

Please note that face coverings are required for all persons attending Mitchell Center Sustainability Talks. For the latest UMaine health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.