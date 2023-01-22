A man was arrested after police say he refused to release a frightened woman from his car, leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department.

On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette’s car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help, police said.

The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland, police said.

The Oakland Police Department used spike mats to deflate the car’s tires but Charette kept driving, soon turning onto a side road and running on foot from officers. Charette was eventually caught by a K-9 and taken into custody by the officers, says the Waterville Police.

Charette is now facing charges of kidnapping, eluding officers, and reckless conduct. He was already on bail conditions for domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, and criminal mischief.

Charette is being held at Kennebec County Jail.